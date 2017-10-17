Former Cebu drug unit head now town chief

CEBU City – Former Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit head Chief Inspector Rolan Aliser was appointed as the new police chief in Dalaguete, Cebu.

Aliser was assigned his new position on Oct. 16.

Aliser replaced Senior Inspector Verminio Noserale, who was recalled to the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) headquarters, according to CPPO spokesperson Superintendent Virgilio Bayon-on.

Bayon-on said newly-installed CPPO director Edgar Allan Okubo is checking the performance of police stations in the province.

Okubo initially inspected the police stations in Dalaguete, Argao, and Sibonga towns on Oct. 16.

Meanwhile, Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) chief Superintendent Emerson Dante was assigned as the new deputy provincial director for operations.

Dante replaced Superintendent Ryan Manongdo, who was appointed deputy commander of the Public Safety Company in Iloilo.

The CPPO has yet to name Dante’s replacement as IDMB head. (PNA/PN)