(Fraternity, Sorority: Hear them out)

Brothers and sisters seem to feel the need to redeem themselves again recently. In the country, there are a number of cases of reported deaths due to hazing and other forms of violence within fraternities. Lately, the death of University of Santo Tomas freshman law student Horacio Castillo III reopened negative views towards fraternity and sorority groups. Meanwhile, the following are some existing frat/sor groups in Iloilo City that unreluctantly gave their statements:

“We promote camaraderie and brotherhood, belongingness, identity, and a sense of community among members. Being a member of a fraternity gives a wider range of connections and network in and outside the society which enables the member to have a better chance of succeeding in his line of work or passion.

On hazing, kada frat lain-lain tradition nga gina-observe. Sa tuod tuod lang gani may Anti-Hazing Law na kita subong so bawal guid ang physical approach when it comes to initiation. Kag kada frat tani i-observe guid ang discipline sa pag-carry out sang initiation process. To the people, don’t judge all fraternities because of the failing of some. We are truly against violence and it is against out teachings. We want the betterment of the community.”

-Resident Member, CPU Beta Sigma Fraternity

“Kami sa [Tau Gamma Phi] fraternity, gabulig kami sa mga donation sang dugo, feeding program, kag bulig panglimpyo sa communities. Internally, sa education [of the members,] may gina-enforce kami nga grades [standard] nga i-maintain sang kada miyembro. Kung may bagsak, may ginahatag kami nga disciplinary action.

Ga-report kami na sa amon presidente kag gapakita nga nagaeskwela kami sang tarong kag wala sang may gatinunto. Magsulod ka sa fraternity, indi na ya siling nga gapanggamo ka. Sang una mahambal ang mga katigulangan nga ano man da makuha mo kung magsulod ka sa fraternity man. Daw puro lang bala negative. Pero subong, tani bag-uhon man nila kung ano panulok nila sa amon. Nagabulig kami sa community. Indi na ya siling nga pabug-at lang kami sa community kag trobol.

About sa hazing, indi na ya siling nga basta may hazing asta gid na nga may mapatay. Kami, gasunod na man lang kami sa tradition sang fraternity nga may initiation. Kag wala kami ya gapabaya. Gina-background check namon ang gasulod kung may sakit ukon wala, kung fit kag kasarang nga magsulod. Ang mahambal ko lang siguro, indi tanan nga fraternity gapabaya nga may madisgrasya sa ila. Ginahimo namon tanan para nga wala sang may madisgrasya.”

-Member, Tau Gamma Phi

“We, from UP Hamilia Sisterhood and UP Hamili Brotherhood, as one of the leading fraternities and sororities in the University of the Philippines and in Iloilo that upholds the relationship of its members through bond and its principles, strongly condemn the death of Horacio Tomas Castillo III, a freshman UST Law Student, who died during an alleged hazing initiation. We extend our deep condolences to Horacio’s family and friends.

UP Hamili Brotherhood and UP Hamilia Sisterhood strongly do not condone violence among and within fraternities and sororities because we believe that brotherhood/sisterhood does not mean violence and neither does violence prove the loyalty of a pledge nor does it contribute to the holistic improvement of the pledge. Rather, violence itself will promote a culture of violence and vengeance that will be passed on from generation to generation.

UP Hamili Brotherhood and UP Hamilia Sisterhood strongly condemns the stigma on fraternities and sororities. We have strived to put the image of sororities and fraternities in the light throughout the years, proving that we are not just a mere group of people who survived hazing but, rather, a group of people connected by bond and principles.

The case of Horacio puts the image of fraternities and sororities back into the dark again. This will tarnish not just Horacio’s fraternity but all other fraternities and sororities in general. We know that in the past decades, fraternities and sororities have been involved in hazing, frat wars and other acts of violence.

However, the times have changed, in the University of the Philippines Visayas, frat wars are no longer a thing. Fraternities and sororities are now cohesive and are focused in serving and providing the students and the people with events that will be beneficial to them. In fact, different frat-sors now team up with each other to sponsor events. This proves that there is an understanding between these fraternities and sororities to eliminate the violent culture of the past and instead work hand in hand to create a peaceful and healthy coexistence.

Most Importantly, UP Hamili Brotherhood and UP Hamilia Sisterhood call upon those who are interested in joining any fraternity and sorority to assert their rights and be vigilant towards violence that may put their lives in line. No brotherhood or sisterhood is ever worth the life that you could have lived.”

–UP Hamilia Sisterhood and UP Hamili Brotherhood, UPV and UP Miag-ao

