Free meds in 6 more WV state-run hospitals soon

ILOILO City – The government program providing free medicines to indigent patients may be implemented in six more state-run hospitals in Western Visayas.

Currently the Libreng Gamot sa Masa (LinGap) is available only at the Western Visayas Medical Center in Mandurriao district.

But the central office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) – the agency implementer – has allowed the program’s expansion to other Region 6 hospitals, said DSWD regional director for administration Evangeline Felicio.

Western Visayas was one of the five pilot regions, with a LinGap allocation of P138 million from the Presidential Social Fund.

Only around P60 million of the budget had been used as of September, said DSWD regional director Rebecca Geamala.

Once the expansion pushes through, the six WV provinces – through the following hospitals – will get around P11 million each:

* Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo, Aklan

* Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital in Roxas City, Capiz

* Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique

* Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental

* Iloilo Provincial Hospital in Pototan, Iloilo

* Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Jordan, Guimaras

Geamala said they hope to spend the remaining P68 million before the end of the year./PN