Free WiFi in 2 Amlan schools

DUMAGUETE City – Free internet connection will be available for students of two remote schools in Amlan, Negros Oriental.

The Off-grid Internet Project by the Negros Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI), the Department of Information and Communication and the Department of Education was launched on Aug. 30 after a memorandum of agreement was signed with the local government.

As pilot venues, free internet will be accessed at the Silab National High School and the Jantianon National High School where there is little to no signal, said NOCCI president Edward Du.

According to Du, the country’ two telecommunication companies – Smart and Globe – refused to put up cell sites in the area.

“If the project becomes successful here, we will expand to over 400 schools in the province,” he said. (PNA)