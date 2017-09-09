Frustrated murder suspect caught
BY RUBY SILUBRICO
Sunday , September 10, 2017
ILOILO City – The No. 9 most wanted person in Patnongon, Antique was arrested in Barangay Tabuc Suba, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo.
The 24-year-old Carlo Cajurao was charged with frustrated murder.
Officers from Patnongon and Barotac Nuevo police stations caught around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a police report showed.
Police said Cajurao allegedly committed the crime sometime in 2015.
Cajurao was later taken to the Patnongon police station where he was detained./PN