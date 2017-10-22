Girl, 19, found dead in creek

BACOLOD City – A 19-year-old girl was found lifeless in a creek behind a school in Barangay Felisa.

Police Station 10 commander Senior Inspector Kim Zita identified the girl as resident Hillary Baynosa.

Baynosa went missing on Oct. 18 – two days before her body was discovered – but her parents did not report to the police, Zita said.

Baynosa was wearing a shirt and no underwear when found behind Jovito Sayson National High School in the village.

An autopsy will be conducted on Baynosa’s body to determine if she was sexually abused.

Police were still identifying the suspect/s behind the death./PN