Girl found dead

BACOLOD CITY – One month after she went missing, a five-year-old girl was found lifeless in a sugarcane plantation in Barangay Inolingan, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental.

A laborer, who requested anonymity, found the remains of Princess Padios around 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 and reported to the village officials, a police report showed.

The remains were positively identified by Padios’s parents through the clothes, said Senior Inspector Allan Reloj, chief of Moises Padilla police station.

Padios went missing last Aug. 13, police said.

Police believed Padios was hit using two big stones found beside her. Some of her teeth were detached.

Reloj said they were eyeing a suspect but refused to disclose its identity as investigation was still on-going./PN