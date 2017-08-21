Give OYSD new area, mayor told

BACOLOD City – The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) asked Mayor Evelio Leonardia to provide an area for the Office of the Youth and Sports Development (OYSD).

In a resolution, the SP recommended that the area be at the second floor of the Arts Association of Bacolod building at the BAYS Center on San Juan Street.

“The OYSD is the city government’s arm promoting sports among the youth,” said Councilor Dindo Ramos, SP committee on youth and sports chairman, who also authored the resolution.

The OYSD is tasked to formulate and implement sports development programs in the city.

The office has been sharing a small area at the Liga ng mga Barangay office with the 4Ps Office since August last year.

“It’s just temporary. The OYSD will transfer soon,” said Ramos./PN