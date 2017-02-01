Global bows to Brisbane in Champs League

MANILA – Global Football Club-Philippines suffered a 6-0 defeat to Australia’s Brisbane Roar in the second phase of 2017 AFC Champions League Preliminary on Tuesday night at the Brisbane Stadium in Australia.

With the defeat, Global, the United Football League (UFL) Cup and League champion, has been relegated to the AFC Cup berth along with Ceres-Negros Football Club.

Brisbane Roar, meanwhile, has advanced to the next round of the qualifying leg where they will face powerhouse Shanghai Shenhua of China on Feb. 7 in China.

Brisbane Roar was aggressive right from the start with Brandon Borello putting his team on the board with a 12th minute goal. Borello went on to score two more for a hat-trick right in the opening half.

The Australian team continued its domination in the second half with back-to-back conversions from Manuel Arana and Borello to complete its dominant win.

“We made sure that we stuck to our structures, the way we want to play football,” Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi said. “We spoke about that it we did that, it would make the game easier for us.”

Global earned a ticket to the east zone qualification stage of the prestigious football tournament after sweeping two titles in the 2016 United Football League (UFL) season.

The top six clubs for the countries in the East Zone were given direct entries to the group stage of the Asian Champions League while the bottom six were given slots in the preliminary rounds.

“We learned a lot from this. We will be ready for the AFC Cup 2017 (later this) month,” said Misagh Bahadoran, who keyed Global’s 2-0 victory over Tampines Rovers a week ago./PN