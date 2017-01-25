Global FC stuns S’pore in AFC Champs League

MANILA – Global Football Club-Philippines moved to the second phase of the 2017 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League qualifier after beating the Tampines Rovers-Singapore, 2-0, on Tuesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Ahmad Azzawi and Misagh Bahadoran scored a goal each for Global, which will hope to beat the Brisbane Roar of Australia on Jan. 31 and China’s Shanghai Shenhua on Feb. 7 to reach the main draw.

Global earned a ticket to the east zone qualification stage of the prestigious football tournament after sweeping the two titles of the 2016 United Football League (UFL) season.

This marks the first time that the country is sending a representative to Asia’s biggest club football competition. The Philippines is ranked 11 among 12 countries in the region.

“We lost twice (to Tampines) in Singapore, but we made sure we will win it at home,” said Bahadoran. “We are happy that we are part of the biggest moment in Philippine club football.”

Global had quick opportunities early in the game behind Bahadoran and Dennis Villanueva but their attempts were saved by Tampines Rovers’ goalkeeper Mohamad Izwan.

The Philippine representative continued its aggressive run in the opening half but all their shots were saved by Izwan. The Singapore-based squad also had their opportunities but Global’s keeper Patrick Deyto was on point with his defense.

After several misses to open the second half, Global finally barged into the scoring column with Azzawi converting from close range from a pass by Bahadoran in the 61st minute.

Twelve minutes later, Global was able to knock in its second goal of the game as Azzawi returned the favor with a pass to Bahadoran, who sent the ball low past Izwan.

If Global fails to win in their next two matches, they will be relegated to the group stage of the Asian Football Confederation Cup, the region’s second-tier club tournament./PN