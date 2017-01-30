Golden State, Durant survive Blazers without Curry

PORTLAND – Warriors coach Steve Kerr was already thinking of his next play when Evan Turner’s potential go-ahead 3-pointer was in the air.

It wasn’t needed, as the shot bounced off the rim and Golden State held off the Portland Trail Blazers, 113-111, on Sunday night without Stephen Curry.

”I was drawing up my play to run at the other end, thinking we were about to be down one,” Kerr said of Turner’s shot with less than a second left. ”It looked good from our angle. I was right behind him. The shot was dead on line, it was just a little short.”

Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, while Klay Thompson added 27 points for the Warriors, who have won 10 of their last 11 games. Curry didn’t play because of the stomach flu, missing his first game of the season.

CJ McCollum had 25 points for Portland, which had won its last three. Golden State swept all four games against the Blazers this season.

Kerr said Curry was fine after Golden State’s game against the Clippers on Saturday night but woke up ill Sunday morning. Curry is traveling with the team but stayed back at the hotel rather than go to Portland’s Moda Center for the game.

”Steph wanted to play, and it didn’t make any sense. He was very, very sick and he wanted to tough it out,” Kerr said. ”It didn’t make any sense from a personal standpoint for him to play, nor from a team standpoint for him to come into the locker room and get other guys sick. So hopefully he can knock this out in the next few days.” (AP)