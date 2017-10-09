Gov’t counts overseas Filipinos from Aklan

KALIBO, Aklan – The Philippine Statistics Authority is conducting the 2017 Survey on Overseas Filipinos in 26 sample barangays in Aklan.

The survey aims to obtain the national estimates on the number of Filipinos abroad, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

According to Provincial Statistics Officer Antonet Catubuan, the survey covers those family members who travelled outside the Philippines within Oct. 2012 to Sept. 2017.

Data that will be collected in this survey include the demographic and economic characteristics of OFWs and the remittances they send to their families in the Philippines.

Related information such as the place of destination, length of stay abroad, type of work abroad, date of departure and return will also be collected.

The 2016 survey showed that the number of Filipinos who worked abroad from April to September 2016 was estimated at 2.2 million, 97.5 percent were classified as Overseas Contract Workers, or those with existing work contract, while the remaining 2.5 percent worked overseas without contract.

Saudi Arabia continued to be the leading destination of OFWs at 23.8 percent in the same period, followed by United Arab Emirates at 15.9 percent, Europe at 6.6 percent, Kuwait at 6.4 percent, and Qatar at 6.2 percent.

This year’s survey is a rider survey to the quarterly Labor Force Survey conducted to determine the country’s employment rate.

Catubuan urges respondents to give correct information to data collectors.

She assured them that all information will be treated with strict confidentiality and cannot be used for taxation, investigation or law enforcement purposes as provided for by law. (PSA Aklan/PN)