Graduating students required to plant trees

ROXAS City – Graduating students in Capiz are required to plant trees.

Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) Resolution No. 276, approved last week, made the requirement. It aims to inculcate among graduating students their “responsibility in maintaining a balanced and healthful ecology.”

The province suffered from damage to property and loss of lives during and after super typhoon “Yolanda” in 2013.

Students must be immersed in activities that fight global warming brought about by illegal logging and kaingin farming, among others, the resolution said.

It added that “trees abate pollution and it could be a source of income for the family, out of its fruits.”

“The idea was hatched by our youth counterparts during the Boys and Girls Week Celebration spearheaded by the Rotary Club,” according to SP member Jonathan Besa.

However, the resolution failed to specify “graduating students” – whether in elementary, high school, college, or all levels.

It also failed to indicate if the rule applies to both public and private schools.

The SP has yet to address the matter./PN