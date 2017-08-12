Guides in Apo Island to undergo training

DUMAGUETE City – Snorkeling guides of Apo Island in Dauin, Negros Oriental must be “professionalized.”

The Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 7 will conduct a week-long training to do this, said Provincial Tourism Officer Myla Mae Abellana.

Apo Island is frequented by tourists for its snorkeling activities where they can swim with turtles.

The pilot training on Aug. 22 to 28 will cover instructions and discussions on environmental laws.

Speakers will be from DOT in Manila and Cebu, Abellana said.

The first batch of trainees comprises 30 of the 140 resident snorkeling guides of Apo Island, Abellana added.

Also, members of snorkeling guides’ associations will be given identification cards and facilities where they can set up their gears-for-rent.

This endeavor is supported by the provincial government, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Protected Area Management Board of the Apo Island Protected Landscape and Seascape, and the local government unit of Dauin. (PNA)