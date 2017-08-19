Guihulngan shooting: 1 dead, two wounded

BACOLOD City – One was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Barangay Tinayunan, Guilhulngan City, Negros Oriental.

Leodegario Beñero, 40, of Barangay Hinakpan, Guihulngan City, was drinking coffee with Allan De Asis, 43, and Angelito Villarmente, 49, outside Angelito Villarmente’s house on Aug. 17, a police report showed.

Two unidentified suspects on board a motorcycle fired at them around 9 a.m and fled.

The three were brought to the Gov. William “Billy” Villegas Memorial Hospital.

Beñero died. De Asis sustained gunshot wounds on the right clavicle and Villarmente on the left leg. Recovered from the crime scene were six empty shells of a .45-caliber gun.

Police have yet to determine the motive in the shooting./PN