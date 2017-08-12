Gun lands man in jail

ILOILO City – In Barangay Marong, Lambunao, Iloilo, a resident was detained for possessing an unlicensed firearm, police said.

A 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition was seized from the 34-year-old Argie Navigar.

Navigar was facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Alarmed neighbors called the police after seeing Navigar wielding his weapon, a police report showed.

Navigar was hauled to the Lambunao police station lockup cell after his arrest around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 11./PN