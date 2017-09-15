Guns, ammos seized in Brgy Sum-ag

BACOLOD City – Police arrested an illegal possession of firearm suspect in Purok Progreso, Barangay Sum-ag.

Arnel Oquiana of Barangay Tabunan, Bago City, Negros Occidental, was arrested around 9 p.m. on Sept. 13, a police report showed.

Recovered from Oquiana were a .45-caliber pistol loaded with six bullets, a .38-caliber revolver loaded with four bullets, another .38-caliber gun loaded with five bullets, 11 bullets, and a sling bag.

Oquiana was detained at the Police Station 9 lockup facility and facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act./PN