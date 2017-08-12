Gunsmith nabbed in Numancia

KAILIBO, Aklan – A man faces charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act, in Barangay Badio, Numancia.

Police nabbed resident Alberto Raz, 69, on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Executive Judge Bienvenido Barrios Jr. of the Regional Trial Court in Kalibo dated Aug. 8.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Aklan (CIDG-Aklan), Aklan Provincial Public Safety Company, Numancia municipal police, and the Aklan Provincial Intelligence Branch (Aklan-PIB) raided Raz’s house the following day.

Recovered from there were 25 shells of a 12-gauge shotgun, two live bullets of a .22-caliber gun, two live bullets of a .38-caliber gun, a shotgun and tools for firearm-making, a police report showed.

“Naikasa natin ang operasyon dahil maraming unsolved shooting incidents sa atin at galing umano sa Badio ang ginagamit na armas,” said Aklan-PIB chief Inspector Bernard Ufano.

Raz, who was also jailed in 2013 for the same offense, repaired defective guns without a permit, Ufano said.

“He’s been doing it for more than 30 years. His customers from Numancia, Malinao, Makato, and Libacao bought guns from him for P20,000,” Ufano added. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)