Half-cup rice ordinance aprub na

Syudad sang ILOILO – Gin-aprubahan na sang Sangguniang Panlungsod ang half-cup ordinance nga ginaduso ni Konsehal Ely Estante tion sang regular session kahapon.

“All business establishments are given three months its publication to comply with the mandatory provisions of the ordinance,” sunu kay Estante.

Sandig sa ordinansa, gina-require ang foodservice industry sa Syudad sang Iloilo nga ilakip bilang opsyon ang half cup rice serving sa ila menu kag may nagakaigu nga penalidad ang maglapas sini.

Luwas man sa paghatag opsyon sa mga kustomer, ang ordinansa nagasuporta man sa rice sufficiency campaign sang gobyerno nasyonal.

Ang masunod naman amo ang mandate kag coverage sandig sa Section 5 sang ordinansa:

* Food service industry in the city covered by the ordinance shall include in their menu, even on its first serving as an option to the consuming public, a half cup rice serving and it shall also be presented as an opton for ala carte and plated/set meals with corresponding reduction in prices

* As for of public information and awareness campaign, such option shall be mandatory contained in the menu and be made known by the attending service crew, waiter, waitress or cashier to the consumer before the latter shall commence ordering

* Those rice buffet tables, and eat all you can rice or unli-rice establishment shall be exempted from this ordinance but are likewise encouraged to tell and remind their clients or customers about rice conservation

* The Local School Board, Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) and the City Health Office shall be tasked to incorporate this Rice Conservation to their annual feeding and education programs.

Ang foodservice establishments nga magalapas sa ordinansa mangatubang sang penalidad nga:

* warning para sa first offense,

* P3,000 fine para sa second offense,

* P5,000 fine para sa third offense,

* P5,000 fine para sa fourth offense, kag

* kanselasyon sang business permit “for every month of continued non-compliance” para sa fifth offense./PB