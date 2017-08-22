Heritage and comfort ‘The Mansion’ taps into Iloilo’s rich culture

ILOILO boasts a rich history of grandeur and affluence, as evidenced by not just our many ornate churches – where devotees flock from all over the country – but also the abundance of ancestral mansions in the city that have stood the test of time.

These are ageless architecture that has grown synonymous with Iloilo’s vibrant culture: Casa Mariquit and the Lizares Mansion in Jaro, the district of Molo’s Yusay-Consing Mansion and the popular Nelly’s Gardens, among others. And now an already iconic Ilonggo mainstay is seeking to join the fray.

“The Mansion” has arrived to change the local hospitality landscape and tap into the burgeoning tourism industry of Iloilo City.

Formerly known as Sarabia Manor Hotel and Convention Center, the establishment has been wholly acquired by Brightside Properties and Resorts, Inc. and was officially unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 17, with a new brand image and name: “The Mansion.”

“Our hotel (The Mansion) will redefine customer value, where comfort is premium and everybody is relaxed and at ease; where engaging service is synonymous to an all-around pleasant and singular experience,” shared Noel Sinclaire P. Sy, chief operating officer of Brightside Properties and Resorts, Inc.

Owners and executives of Brightside Properties and Resorts, Inc. welcomed at least 300 guests at the unveiling and launch – mostly personalities in government service, Iloilo’s business leaders, members of Ilonggo civic societies and the hotel’s partners and suppliers who were treated to a sumptuous dinner and entertainment.

LANDMARK DESTINATION

Acquired in the first quarter of 2017, The Mansion’s owners considers Iloilo City’s rich blend of Chinese-Spanish-Filipino cultural heritage, locally-inspired cuisine, and emerging locale as major attractions for businessmen and tourists looking for a landmark destination.

“The charm of Iloilo is that, although it is one of the most progressive provinces in the country today with such a great potential for increased economic growth, it has largely remained rooted to its heritage,” said Ms. Nena Sy-Lim, President of Brightside.

On the other hand, observing that many Ilonggos reminisce about the hotel, Brightside’s Chief Financial Officer Viviane S. Sy added that the hotel will continue giving its visitors “good and memorable experiences” by establishing three guiding pillars to help preserve the heritage value of this hotel which are “Renovation, Restoration, and Preservation.”

Renovation to make existing structures look and feel new will be done in phases in the next three to five years while facilities and services will be upgraded in such a manner that they are at par and eventually the best in Iloilo.

Ms. Viviane added that restoration of facilities is already in progress together with the upgrading of The Mansion’s equipment, rooms, and amenities.

Iloilo City major Jed Patrick Mabilog – who led the toast to officially welcome The Mansion to the city – lauded the new venture, expressing his excitement and optimism.

“Exciting things continue to happen in Iloilo City. This landmark hotel under the new management will enhance the image of Iloilo City as a tourist destination and convention city,” said Mabilog.

“Dako gid akon kalipay nga padayon ang pagpakita sang ila pagsalig sa aton siyudad ang mga dalagko nga negosyante halin sa iban nga bahin sang Pilipinas kag maski na mga foreigners.”

“I am confident this will translate to more economic opportunities, especially jobs, for our people,” the Iloilo City major concluded.

#YOURGRACIOUSEXPERIENCE

The Mansion is fully equipped to cater to various events with fully air-conditioned rooms ranging from 39.96 square meters to 104.05 square meters.

Guests can opt to stay in the hotel’s 98 spacious corporate rooms or the manor wing’s 89 rooms that give value for money for those attending conventions and seminars.

The Mansion has seven function halls and three boardrooms that can sit from 10 to 1,500 persons and has international restaurants and a mini Olympic-size swimming pool and poolside café./PN