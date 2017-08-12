BACOLOD City – Hinigaran mayor Nadie Arceo requested Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Castil, officer-in-charge of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, to replace his police station chief.

Arceo suspects that current Hinigaran municipal chief Senior Inspector Lawrence Gerard Bathan protects drug pushers in the town, especially in Barangay 4.

In June, Arceo also called out Senior Inspector Jeruld Muya for releasing drug suspects from the lockup facility.

One of the suspects was Jessie Ramos who later surrendered to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Metro Manila.

Arceo said he wants his town to be free from illegal drugs.