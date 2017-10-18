Hollywood actress to visit Boracay Aeta community

BORACAY – Hollywood actress and travel blogger Rachel Grant is expected to visit the Aeta community in this word-famous island.

Raffy Cooper, marketing officer of the Boracay Foundation, Inc., said Grant’s visit will be on Oct. 23 to 24.

“Her itinerary includes a visit with the Aeta community here. She will also document a boodle fight restaurant for her travel video blog,” Cooper said.

Grant played the character of Peaceful Fountains of Desire in a James Bond movie Die Another Day in 2002.

She was born in the Philippines and was raised in Nottingham, United Kingdom.

In 2014, Grant built a school in Bani, Pangasinan for children whose families were affected by typhoons.

She also helps in her mother Isabel Padua-Grant’s charity foundation – The Padua Charitable Fund – and volunteered to help supertyphoon “Yolanda” victims in Tacloban./PN