Hotel guest detained for failing to pay bill

BACOLOD City – A hotel guest in this city was brought to the police station after he failed to pay his bill.

Rodolfo Escalante, 61, a resident of Purok Himaya, Barangay Mansilingan, did not pay his hotel bill worth P6,204.52.

According to Noni Alipato, an employee of a hotel on Lacson Street, Escalante refused to settle his bill, prompting them to report him to Police Station 2.

Details on why the suspect did not pay his bill were not divulged as of press time./PN