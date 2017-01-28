Hotshots ousts Bolts, 120-73, from PH Cup

MANILA – The Star Hotshots leaned on its defense and hot shooting to topple the Meralco Bolts, 120-73, in the 2016-2017 Oppo PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Allein Maliksi led the way with 25 points, 17 coming in the first half, for the Hotshots, which has tallied its third straight win for a 6-4 win-loss slate tying the TNT Katropa and Alaska Aces.

Paul Lee and Jiovani Jalalon chipped in 15 markers apiece. Aldrech Ramos contributed 13, while Ian Sangalang, Justin Melton and Mark Barroca had 10 points each for the Hotshots, which forced the Bolts to 21 turnovers in the entire match.

“Ang palagi kong sinasabi sa kanila – our best offense is our defense,” said Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero. “We want to be one of the top defensive teams in the league. Yun ang goal namin.”

The Hotshots opened the game with a 9-3 lead on a pair of hits by Maliksi. The Bolts came to within one but the Hotshots pulled away anew behind Lee, Melton and Jalalon for a 23-10 lead.

The Bolts remained at striking distance early in the second frame but the Hotshots went on another scoring run behind Lee, Ramos and Sangalang for a 63-31 halftime advantage.

The Hotshots continued its hot outside shooting in the second half on consecutive triples by Maliksi and Lee enroute to building its largest lead of the match at 55 points on conversions by rookies Samboy de Leon, Mon Abundo and Chris Javier.

Chris Newsome top-scored with 13 points, while Rabeh Al-Hussaini added nine markers for the Bolts, which has ended its campaign in the All-Filipino Conference with a 3-8 win-loss record./PN