House committee sets public hearing for redistricting bill

KALIBO, Aklan – A congressional public hearing on the proposed redistricting of Aklan was scheduled on Sept. 22 in this capital town.

House Bill No. 4670, filed by Rep. Carlito Marquez (Aklan), seeks to reapportion the province into two legislative districts.

The public hearing was scheduled by the House of Representatives committee on local government chaired by Rep. Pedro Acharon Jr. (South Cotabato, 1st District).

After the public hearing, the bill will be subject for debates in the plenary session.

Marquez, who is also a member of the House committee on local government, said the “long-overdue” bill can bring more development to the province and a fair representation in Congress.

Aklan satisfied the minimum constitutional requirement having a population of 250,000 in each district, according to Marquez.

“Each legislative district shall comprise, as far as practicable, contiguous, compact, and adjacent territory. Each city with a population of at least two hundred fifty thousand, or each province, shall have at least one representative,” Article VI Section 5 of the Constitution stated.

The bill proposed the 1st District of Aklan to include the towns of Kalibo, Banga, Libacao, Madalag, Balete, Altavas, Batan, and New Washington with a population of 297,318 while the 2nd District, Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Malinao, Lezo, and Numancia with 277,505. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)