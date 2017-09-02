House okays LTO satellite in Malay

KALIBO, Aklan – The House of Representatives approved on the third and final reading the bill establishing a Land Transportation Office (LTO) satellite in Malay, Aklan.

A total of 240 lawmakers favored House Bill No. 5954, which was introduced by Rep. Carlito Marquez (Aklan).

Marquez, vice chairperson of the House committee on good government and public accountability, said the establishment of the LTO satellite in the town will meet the demands of the motoring public.

Issuance of licenses and permits, inspection and registration of vehicles and other related services may soon be provided by the office once it becomes operational.

“Aklanons will have less trouble in making transactions with the LTO, especially those from Buruanga, Nabas and Boracay,” stressed Marquez. “The office will be a one-stop center.”

The LTO has a district office in this capital town.(Aklan Forum Journal/PN)