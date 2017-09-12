House robbed in Brgy Pahanocoy

BACOLOD City – Two unidentified suspects robbed a house in Barangay Pahanocoy.

The 50-year-old Arlene Aspera reported the incident to the police on Sept. 9.

Her son – whom Aspera requested not to be named – was waiting for her around 9 p.m. on that day when the suspects on board a motorcycle stopped in front of their house, a police report showed.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at Aspera’s son, seized his cellphone and told him to enter the house quietly.

The suspects then tied the son’s hands and feet with a mosquito net and placed him in one of the rooms.

When Aspera arrived, the suspects pointed their guns at her and brought her to the same room where her son was in, police said.

The suspects stole a television worth P4,000, a gas range worth P18,000, a P4,000 microwave oven, a P1,050 blender, a P850 cake mixer, P10,000 cash, a P1,050 rice cooker, two cellphones worth P13,900, an electrical drill worth P4,000, and a land title.

Police Station 8 was still trying to identify and locate the suspects./PN