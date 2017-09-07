Houses of the spirits Artist pays tribute to his grandfather, Ilonggo superstition in ‘Tag-lugar’

“ISANG UNA, makita ko na si lolo, kung magkaon kami – biskan duwa lang kami sa balay – may gina-istorya siya nga hindi ko makita,” recounts Ilonggo artist Jzy Tilos.

“Ga-agda siya ‘Uy, kaon ta’ pero wala man sing iban nga tawo. May is aka beses nga gingmangko ko siya ‘Lolo, sin-o gina-agda mo?’ Sabat niya lang dayun ‘Ah wala ah, ang mga kabataan hu nga gahampang-hampang ah.’”

Despite Iloilo’s hustling economy and bustling commercialization, old world beliefs still exist as the way of the folk hauntingly persists.

How we live is much dictated by the privacy of our rooms, the nourishment in our kitchens, and the domesticated activities typical in doing and drying laundry, or fetching water. There exist, however, ethereal creatures in the bigger realm that constantly dialogues of how we make sense of how events fit in our lives.

“Tag-Lugar” by Jzy Tilos pays them homage as they constantly dwell among us mortal beings.

With a mother who teaches in the city, Jzy grew up in Tigbauan assisting his grandfather who was the local manugluy-a, curing the sick and needy in their community. A believer of indigenous faith and organic healing, he inculcated in his grandson the acquired respect to the nomadic supernatural tag-lugars, and the notion that we do not own anything, but as long as we don’t harm them we can live harmoniously in mediating the spirits in our midst.

“Maghambal ka tag-lugar, sila na ang mga nilalang nga gina kuno-kuno sing mga tigulang – sing mga lolo kag lola ta – nga hindi ta makita pero ga-istar kag gapanag-iya sing mga duta sa palibot ta,” explains the artist. “Sing buhi pa si lolo hambal ya daw may ara mga bata kag babaye nga gwapa nga gapanag-iya sa lugar namun.”

Initially Jzy would laughed at his old man, habitually seeing him talking to them until he directly witnessed seeing an engkanto chasing after his nephew ten years ago. Since then, Jzy has been esoterically rendering these tag-lugars as nomadic elementals first in pencil on paper then in acrylic canvases.

“Biskan akun lolo manugluy-a, sang una wala man ko gapati nga may ara man gid tag-lugar. Galing singna-experience ko kag nabatyagan ko ni sila samtang ga-upod ko kay lolo, napa-isip ko nga basi tuod man gid guro hambal ni lolo nga may babaye kag mga kabataan nga gabantay sa amun lugar,” explains Jzy.

His grandfather had always reminded him that it is a beautiful kind mestiza who owns not only their ancestral house, but also every cemented abode found in their whole village. Dictated from memory and espousing nostalgia, his houses are cramped yet he dignifies the tag-lugars as regal muses with pompadour hair disguised as concrete structures. These artistic tableaus are rendered in monochrome black and gray with detailed illustration in the manner he would ink a tattoo, their gestures coalesce as intertwining roots and organic decay.

“Sa ‘Tag-lugar’ nagkuha ko inspiration halin sa experience ko gid with lolo kag sa mga common scenes nga makita sa kumunidad namun,” said Jzy. “Muna ngaa every sinaryu sa exhibit may ara tag-lugar nga daw gabantay, biskan hindi man makita sing mga regular nga tawo.”

His titles are in Hiligaynon armed with world views connected to their meanings. Consider the centerpiece entitled “Kuyang” in Hiligaynon meaning the “sharing of blessings” but also connoting “to eat.” Jzy composes the spaces between his houses like putting words on a page, visually accenting with food in a moveable feast, it is an offering to the tag-lugar, similar to the atang of the Ilocanos.

The sublime brilliance of Jzy is that he has created a parallel universe; he can even reinforce what one is only capable of imagining. He does an illusion and leaves the void to let the viewers complete the bigger picture – involving the other senses.

“Tag-lugar” is a promising first attempt; although Jzy has dound a distinct visual style and acquired creative confidence, he humbles himself considering we are mere part of nature.

“Ang nag-inspire sa akun ang lolo ko gid eh. Biskan wala na siya kag hindi na siya upod namun subong, pamatyagan ko daw may gingbinlan gid si lolo ko nga mission. ‘Ubraha sila ibutang sa imo artwork ang mga tag-lugar,’” explains Jzy of his tribute to his grandfather who passed away nearly two decades ago. “Swerte ako nga ang gina-obra ko nga ini daw naghatag man swerte sa pangabuhi ko.”

In appeasing the spirits regaling in the skies, they have tolerated his existence. And in so doing, he is not alone in his creations.

“Tag-lugar” by emerging Ilonggo artist Jzy Tilos is on exhibit at Museo Iloilo until Sept. 11. (With an interview by Rhick Lars Vladimer Albay/PN)