Hybrid boat proponent hopes for tech body OK

KALIBO, Aklan – A private cooperator is confident that the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) will give its final approval for the implementation of his proposed hybrid trimaran fast craft project.

Engineer Jonathan Salvador, owner of the Metallica Shipyard in New Washington, Aklan, said the project’s final evaluation will be on Oct. 13 in Manila.

Salvador’s project uses renewable energy from the ocean to fuel the boat.

He teamed up with the Aklan State University-Marine Science Campus in proposing the project to PCIEERD for funding.

PCIEERD is one of the research arms of the Department of Science and Technology.

“The PCIEERD has already expressed commitment for our proposed project,” said Salvador.

He also shared that PCIEERD is planning to introduce the “institutionalization of a new academic program related to marine engineering.”

After the final evaluation, PCIIEERD officials are expected to arrive in the province to test the proposed project./PN