IBP forms committee on international matters

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) International Law and International Affairs Committee (ILIAC) will promote a better appreciation of international law and foreign law issues among Philippine lawyers, judges, government officials, and the public. The group will also help distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) through legal aid programs of foreign bar associations and lawyer organizations.

In July, IBP national president Abdiel Dan Elijah Fajardo directed the creation of the new body. “The committee will help fulfill the IBP’s objectives of elevating the standards of the legal profession, promoting the professional interests and competence of IBP members, and assisting in the administration of justice, especially to OFWs,” said Fajardo. The committee will closely coordinate with the Committee on International Harmonization and Integration.

On Oct. 4, the committee held its first meeting to plan its activities.

“A decade ago, one would expect a Philippine court to resolve a case solely on the basis of Philippine law,” committee chairman Prof. Andre Palacios of the University of the Philippines said. “Today, an increasing number of Philippine cases involve international law and foreign law.”

Palacios cited foreign divorce, tax treaties, international agreements as exception to government procurement rules, and diplomatic immunity in criminal cases.

He also noted that many OFWs need urgent legal assistance but cannot afford to hire foreign lawyers. The committee will help build closer relations with foreign bar associations so OFWs may avail themselves of their legal aid programs.

The initial members of the committee are Law Dean Josefe Sorrera-Ty of Father Saturnino Urios University (IBP Eastern Mindanao), Law Dean John Paolo Villasor of University of Negros Occidental – Recoletos (IBP Western Visayas), Prof. Daryl Bretch Largo of University of San Carlos (IBP Eastern Visayas), Prof. Enrique Dela Cruz Jr. of University of Santo Tomas (IBP Central Luzon), Prof. Joan De Venecia-Fabul of the University of the Philippines (IBP Greater Manila), and Atty. Grace Ayson (IBP Northern Luzon).

On Nov. 17, the committee will hold the Philippines-Japan Law Conference, where Philippine lawyers and Japanese lawyers will discuss Philippine legal issues that arise in cases before Japanese courts and administrative agencies. These issues include Philippine legal status of divorce obtained under Japanese law, and the citizenship and Japanese immigration rights of children born of Japanese and Filipino parents.

The event is being organized with the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, the University of the Philippines, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas./PN