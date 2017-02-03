ILOILO City – A 19-year-old woman complained to the police that the father of her live-in partner physically attacked and threatened her.

Kristine Angelou Lampon said Jonel Diongson told her, “Umandam ka lang bwas, papatay ko pamilya mo (I’ll have your family killed. Just wait for it)!”

The 39-year-old Diongson kicked the front door of their house in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao district around 1:30 a.m. yesterday and barged in, Lampon told the police.

Lampon confronted Diongson, but the latter kicked her, punched her on the left eye and threatened her, she said.

It was not immediately clear why Diongson attacked the woman.

Their case was referred to the barangay./PN