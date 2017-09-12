Illegal possession of firearm suspect falls

BACOLOD City – Police arrested a man for illegal possession of firearms in Barangay Zone 6, Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

The 25-year-old Reymar Costan of Barangay Handumanan, was caught with an improvised firearm called a “pin gun” loaded with a .45 pistol bullet on Sept. 11, a police report showed.

Costan was netted under the Operation Kapkap of the Talisay City police station led by Superintendent Adonis Rosales during the 18th Minuluan Festival in Talisay City.

Costan was detained and facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms And Ammunition Regulation Act./PN