Iloilo City gov’t aids nearly 10T ‘micro’ entrepreneurs

ILOILO City – The city government has provided industry trainings, equipment, and livelihood projects to at least 9,720 micro entrepreneurs, according to data from the Local Economic and Investment Promotions Office (LEIPO).

“Micro entrepreneurs are those people whose capital in establishing their businesses ranges [between] one peso to P3 million. So most of businesses here are classified as micro,” noted LEIPO head Ritchel Gavan.

She adds that these projects and programs – primarily through the efforts of mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog – aim to help the micro entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses, while at the same time providing livelihood to less privileged residents.

“We provided these entrepreneurs with trainings on product development, entrepreneurship workshops in partnership with other organizations like the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce – Iloilo Chapter and other local offices,” said Gavan.

These nearly ten thousand small businesses are beneficiaries of trainings and livelihood projects from the Technical Institute of Iloilo City (TIIC) Molo and Bo. Obrero Campus; the Red Ladies; the Blue Angels; the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce- Iloilo Chapter through its “In Business” and “Exhilarate” forums; the City Agriculturist Office; and City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

LEIPO also initiated a “Negosyo 101: the Do’s and Dont’s in Running a Business” series of talks which offer follow-up trainings for the growing entrepreneurs in the city.

“Through ‘Negosyo 101’, they were taught on product development, how to develop business as a whole and at the same time on food security,” said Gavan.

LEIPO is slated to hold a training workshop for micro entrepreneurs who are involved in the processed food business this coming Sept. 19, with a follow-up training on Sept. 26.

For inquiries on upcoming LEIPO programs for local entrepreneurs, you may visit their office at the 3rd Floor, New City Hall Building, J.M Basa St.,Iloilo City or you may call at 033-8852597./PN