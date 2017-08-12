Iloilo hosts Int’ Youth Day Visayas celeb

ILOILO City – This city hosted this year’s celebration of the International Youth Day in the Visayas yesterday.

Around 500 members of various youth groups gathered in a forum that discussed current issues the youths face and their role in sustainable development.

National Youth Commission’s Commissioner for Visayas Rhea Peñaflor presented the Philippine Youth Development Plan (PYDP) 2017-2022, which becomes an executive order if signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

It covers areas where the youth can get involved in, including education, health, economic empowerment, security, peace-building, social equity and inclusion, and environment, among others, she said.

Peñaflor urged youth organizations to anchor their plans on the PYDP, which she said also provides plan execution strategies.

For his part, Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog urged the youth to be “in the forefront of the campaign” against problems, including premarital sex and drug use.

“If our moral values are intact and we influence each other to become responsible people, then our future guarantees us with a society that is disciplined, progressive and where everybody could live in harmony,” he said in a speech.

The celebration kicked off on Friday with a human “PEACE” formation at the Iloilo Science and Technology University. Around 1,500 youths participated.

Peñaflor described the celebration – themed “Youth as Dutybearers of Peace” – as “very successful.” “It only means that our youth are willing to join our advocacy for peace,” she said. (PNA)