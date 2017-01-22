Iloilo, Negros cagers to make waves in D-League

MANILA – Three players from Iloilo and two from Negros Island Region are set to make waves in the 2017 PBA Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup.

Ilonggo guard Aaron Jeruta will once again banner the Café France Bakers-Centro Escolar University, which is one of the teams favored to capture the season-opening crown.

Peejay Barua, who played for University of Iloilo before moving to the De La Salle University Green Archers, returns to the basketball scene after being drafted by the AMA Online Education Titans.

Another Ilonggo who is expected to make waves in the league is Chris Bito-on, a five-foot-seven high flying guard who played for the Victoria Sports-Manuel L Quezon University.

The Negrense cagers are Wang’s Basketball Club guards John Tayongtong, whose father is from La Castellana, Negros Occidental, and James Regalado, who is from Dauin, Negros Oriental.

Playing for at least a conference in the PBA Developmental League is the main requirement for those who are planning to enter the PBA, which holds its annual draft after the season.

A new champion is expected in the upcoming Aspirants Cup and Foundation Cup after the Phoenix Accelerators-Far Eastern University Tamaraws decided not to participate this season.

Other teams competing in the upcoming season are the Tanduay Rhum Masters, Racal Ceramica, Cignal HD-San Beda, Jose Rizal University, Batangas and Blustar Detergent-Malaysian Dragons./PN