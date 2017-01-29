Ilongga Gonzaga returning from ‘early retirement’?

MANILA – Jovelyn Gonzaga of the RC Cola-Army Lady Troopers is on her way back to competitive volleyball, two months after announcing that she could be headed for an early retirement.

The Guimaras-native Gonzaga was among the 37 players who showed up to the tryouts conducted by the national women’s volleyball team headed by coach Francis Vicente on Saturday at the Arellano University Gym in Pasay City.

In an interview, Gonzaga said that she is currently “working something out” with the Philippine Army so she can continue her volleyball career and at the same time serve her duty with the Army.

“Passion ko talaga ang volleyball kaya hindi ko kayang mawala ng matagal sa sport na ito,” Gonzaga said. “Sa ngayon, I am working something out with the Philippine Army at alam kong maiintindihan nila ako.”

“Ang Army naman never naging hindrance sa players na ma-accomplish namin kung ano yung dreams namin,” added Gonzaga.

A source told Panay News that Gonzaga could either be allowed to play in the Philippine Superliga or she will suit up solely for the national team bound to Southeast Asian Games.

Aside from Gonzaga, other notable players present during the tryouts were Abigail Maraño, Rachel Anne Daquis, Mika Reyes, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Denise Lazaro, Myla Pablo, Elaine Kasilag, Cherry Rondina, Maika Ortiz, and Marivic Meneses.

Also in attendance on the first day were Ilonggas Shaya Adorador and Renalyn Hachero, Chlodia Cortez, Lourdes Clemente, Ivy Perez, Kathy Bersola and Shiela Pineda. Jaja Santiago also showed up but did not participate in the drills./PN