Ilongga triathlete makes waves in Subic

ILOILO City – “Being small isn’t so bad after all,” shared the seventeen-year-old Ilongga triathlete Jacqui Rosee Lamparero after conquering the competition in the Sprint Distance event of the recently concluded 2017 National Age Group Triathlon – Subic Bay Freeport race.

Lamparero claimed a dominant lead in the 750 meter swim–20 kilometer bike –5 kilometer run course, clocking in at 1:19:45 to merit the championship in the 16-19 female Sprint Distance title race.

Marga delos Reyes and Una Sibayan came in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively, behind Lamparero.

“Bringing back all the glory and honor to Him! Thank you to everyone who has always been patient and believed in me, I wouldn’t have done it without your support!” celebrated Lamparero, a high school student of Central Philippine University.

Lamparero comes from a stellar year of achievements, successful defending her women’s sprint distance MangoMan Triathlon crown in May last year, bagging first place for two straight seasons of the Guimaras Island event.

In December last year, the young runner also placed 3rd during the 5K run of the 2016 National Milo Marathon Finals held in Iloilo at the Iloilo Business Park.

“More than anything, I feel accomplished because my hard work in training is paying off. But that doesn’t stop there, because I still have to improve and learn,” shares Lamparero, who’s chosen to major in Nursing at CPU High School.

In June 2016, Lamparero shined brightest during the DELO National Age Group Triathlon held at Cagayan De Oro to bag the Leg 4 (6 to 19-year-old division) championship for the second consecutive time, accomplishing the same feat in July 2015.

“Triathlon isn’t just a sport but a healthy lifestyle. That’s why I love what I do. It includes a lot of discipline, motivation and a positive mindset. Whenever I’m awarded I feel relieved because all of my time training and hard work was paid off,” shares the Centralian.

Aside from her family, Lamparero credits her recent victory to the support and sponsorship of Vince Tiu of Avescor Motors Inc./PN