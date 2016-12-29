Ilonggo teens get creative in celebrating New Year

ILOILO City – Young Ilonggos said there are other creative ways to celebrate the New Year than using firecrackers or fireworks.

Joshua Dy, a university student and entrepreneur from Molo district, said playing loud music is a much better alternative.

Young people, especially teenagers, have various creative outlets, including music, to make the New Year revelry more exciting, said Dy.

“They can do a remix or a mash-up of trending tracks,” he said.

Dy prefers listening to music rather than the loud noise created by firecrackers, which also emits smoke that is bad for the health.

Kimberly Lagura, a campus writer and photographer from Jaro, said firecrackers are banned in their house because most of her family members have asthma.

She said her family has devised a way to create noise during the New Year.

“Amon naubra is ang mga helium balloons ginasudlan namon coins kag ginapalupok during New Year’s Eve,” said Lagura.

Rigil Kent Cagape, a communication student from Jaro, said people can also make noise on New Year’s Eve by beating drums or any homemade percussion.

“They can use car horns or just simply hornpipes or plastic trumpets,” Cagape said.

He also prefers singing the karaoke/videoke and hanging out with neighbors and friends while party music plays.

Meanwhile the Department of Health (DOH) has been campaigning for community fireworks displays.

Dr. May Ann Sta. Lucia, DOH regional coordinator for violence and injury prevention program, said this year’s Iwas Paputok campaign targets children, especially those aged 10 to 14 who mostly fall victims to firecracker-related injuries.

Children should never use any firework; 40 percent of blast injuries nationwide in 2015 were children below 15 years old, Sta. Lucia said.

The DOH reported 932 injuries nationwide from Dec. 21, 2015 to Jan. 5, 2016. (PIA/PN)