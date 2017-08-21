BACOLOD City – A “thorough investigation” will be conducted into the fatal shooting of a dismissed police officer in Barangay 16.

Federico Nicolas was dismissed from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) in 2015 after going absent without leave.

He was an illegal drug high-value target in the city, said BCPO director Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky.

Nicolas was on board a grey Mitsubishi Adventure with Police Officer 1 Wilmer Bansag and the latter’s 17-year-old son around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 when gunmen on board a white Toyota Vios fired at them repeatedly, a police report showed.

Initial investigation revealed that Nicolas was the target of the suspects, who were believed to be members of a drug group.

Police were looking into the possibility that Nicolas was not able to remit his “share” to the group.

Bansag and his son, on the other hand, were wounded.

The three were brought to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital but Nicolas died along the way. Nicolas had multiple gunshot wounds on the body.

Wanky assured the families of the victims that BCPO will look deeper into the incident.