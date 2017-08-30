Indigent PWDs get school assistance

KALIBO, AKLAN – The provincial government released school aid to 166 indigent persons with disabilities (PWDs).

On Aug. 29, the PWD beneficiaries from different towns in the province received their P900 stipend covering the months of June, July and August.

The assistance was from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), said Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) member Jay Tejada.

“It will help and inspire them in pursuing their education,” said Tejada.

The beneficiaries were either enrolled in the Kalibo Integrated Special Education Center or the Kalibo Pilot Elementary School – both offering special education programs for PWDs.

Another batch – composed of 71 beneficiaries – will get their stipends after they complete passing their requirements, said Tejada.

Gov. Florencio Miraflores and PSWDO head Evangelina Gallega led the turnover. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)