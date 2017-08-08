Intensify drive vs hand, foot, mouth disease, CHO told

BACOLOD City – The information drive against hand, foot and mouth disease must be intensified, the Sangguniang Panlungsod said.

Through a resolution authored by Councilor Em Ang, the city council urged City Health Officer Carmela Gensoli to conduct intensified information dissemination campaigns against the disease.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a viral illness that causes sores in or on the mouth, and on the hands, feet, and sometimes the buttocks and legs.

Symptoms include tiredness, sore throat and fever on the first day. Blisters and sores may appear on the second day.

Cases of the disease from January to July 22 this year were 161.3-percent higher than those recorded in the same period last year, the City Health Office’s Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit Morbidity Week Report showed./PN