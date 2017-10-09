Isabela relaunches Tigkalalag Festival

BACOLOD City – Isabela, Negros Occidental will celebrate its Tigkalalag Festival this year, according to Mayor Joselito Malabor.

The town had stopped celebrating the festival for four years, which started when the late Enrique Senen “Quito” Montilla III assumed the mayor’s position.

Yesterday, Malabor said the municipal government is preparing for the festival’s relaunch, set on Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Malabor said this year’s festival will be “grand and memorable,” citing his recollections of how the festival was once the town’s trademark.

“It is basically a Filipino culture and practically all of us celebrate the occasion,” he said.

Malabor said the festival will feature a cooking contest, wherein native delicacies like suman and puto, among others, will be prepared.

The town’s entry, featuring the Tigkalalag Festival, in the Panaad street dance competition also won several times, Malabor added./PN