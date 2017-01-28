James, Irving lift Cavs to break losing streak

CLEVELAND – LeBron James thinks a rocky January can help the Cleveland Cavaliers in the long run.

”The road to a championship or the road to success shouldn’t be a bed of roses,” he said after scoring 31 points Friday night in a 124-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. ”It’s never been my road. I shouldn’t expect anything different. So having bumps in the road, I think it builds character.”

Kyrie Irving added 28 points and the Cavaliers ended a turbulent week with a much-needed victory. The NBA champions had lost three straight and six of eight while James questioned whether the organization was fully committed to winning a second title.

The Cavaliers took advantage of a timely visit from the NBA’s worst team. Irving scored 20 points, and James added 10 in the third quarter when Cleveland built an 86-62 lead.

Kevin Love, named to the All-Star team Thursday, had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Nets have lost four straight and 15 of their last 16. Brooklyn played without leading scorer Brook Lopez (rest) and top rebounder Trevor Booker (illness).

James criticized the roster’s construction following a loss to New Orleans, which played without All-Star Anthony Davis, on Monday. He met with his teammates, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue and general manager David Griffin, prior to a loss to Sacramento on Wednesday.

Griffin said he understood James’ frustration, but took issue with the four-time MVP’s assertion that the Cavs appeared satisfied with one title. (AP)