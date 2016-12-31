JED HOPES TO CLEAR NAME

ILOILO City – Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog is hoping the investigation into his alleged involvement in illegal drugs will clear his name.

And as the year 2016 ends, the city chief executive wishes to get through this “part of the journey in public service” soon.

An Interior department task force is looking into former and incumbent local government officials with alleged link to drugs.

In a speech in August, President Rodrigo Duterte accused several politicians, police officers and judges of involvement in drug trafficking.

Mabilog was one of the four Iloilo mayors Duterte tagged as “drug coddlers.” Others were Alex Centena, Siegfredo Betita and Mariano Malones of Calinog, Carles and Maasin towns, respectively.

Such allegations are part of being in government, said Mabilog.

“It is part of the journey in public service,” he told reporters at city hall on Thursday. “I know that I am not involved, and I am not a protector. And I’m hoping that after the investigation, my name will be cleared.”

Days after Duterte’s speech, the Department of the Interior and Local Government created Task Force Agila to investigate the tagged local officials. Undersecretary John Castriciones is the task force chairman.

In October a spokesperson for Mabilog said the department invited the mayor to a meeting regarding the investigation.

“We went there. We were asked if we’re willing to cooperate with the task force, and we said we were more than willing to comply,” Atty. Mark Piad then said.

The mayor said he already submitted documents proving his innocence.

According to Mabilog, he and Duterte have different approaches in governance.

While Duterte focuses on peace and order and law enforcement, Mabilog said he deals more with business, economics and urban planning.

The mayor said he believes progress and development will eventually divert everyone from vices, including illegal drugs.

“Probably the President wants drastic action, which we are doing now,” Mabilog said. “I do not have much expertise and experience handling peace and order (issues).”

Critics have lambasted Mabilog for his alleged inaction on the proliferation of drugs, which many believe lead to crimes. Radio reports have quoted the mayor as saying, “Drugs is not alarming in the city of Iloilo [sic].”

But Mabilog insisted that his “programs against illegal drugs since I became mayor have always been consistent” while stressing that he supports the President’s antidrug campaign.

In November Senate Pro Tempore Franklin Drilon came to the defense of the mayor.

“Wala pong pruwebang ipinakita na si Mayor Mabilog ay involved sa droga,” said the Ilonggo senator.

Drilon and Mabilog are second cousins.

“With the social media today, kung sasabihin mong ang tao ay may pagkukulang, lalo na sa ganitong maselan na bagay, sana naman may matibay na ebidensya,” Drilon told reporters in Manila./PN