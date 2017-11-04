JTF Boracay undergoes training

BORACAY – Members of the Joint Task Force in this word-famous island underwent a two-day training on intelligence analysis, maintaining cyber security and combating foreign adversaries.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Alexander Gordon was the resource speaker of the training.

Gordon, who is also the assistant legal attaché of the United States Embassy in Manila, spoke before around 60 participants at the Eurotel Boracay.

The training was held from Oct. 24 to 25 and was organized by the local government of Malay, Aklan.

Participating Joint Task Force members include personnel from the Philippine National and its Special Weapons and Tactics team, the Philippine Army, the Philippine Navy, the Philippine Coast Guard, and their auxiliary and intelligence officers./PN