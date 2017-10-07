Junk shop regulation mulled in Malay

BORACAY – The Sangguniang Bayan of Malay, Aklan is planning to regulate junk shops.

Junk shops – which store and sell metals, plastics, machine parts, and recyclable materials, among others – are an “eye sore” to the community, especially to tourists, according to Councilor Jupiter Aelred Gallenero.

“There are junk stored in the backyard of shops in Cagban area in Manoc-Manoc and other places in Boracay Island. Junk shop operations should be prohibited in the island,” Gallenero stressed.

The proposed ordinance requires junk shops to “properly store the junk in premises not visible to the public.”

It also directs owners to comply with the existing municipal ordinances in zoning, health, environment, and safety, among others.

Moreover, Councilor Floribar Bautista urged the Municipal Zoning Office to talk to junk shop operators and dealers in this island to relocate their businesses in mainland Malay.

Bautista said junk shops are not allowed in the island under the town’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)