WHY ARE people blaming Vice President Leni Robredo just because she and her family including the yaya choose to spend the Christmas holidays in the United States? Ok, a very strong typhoon hit and devastated her home province the Bicol Region the following day after she left for her vacation. And there was ample warning from the weather bureaus both local and abroad when the typhoon would hit Bicol which means she knew it was going to hit her home province.

It’s not like she can text or send God a private message to cancel the typhoon so as not to rain (pun intended) on her much needed vacation.

People, you have to understand Leni, this vacation was planned a year ago as she already anticipated that she’s going to be the Vice President and she’s going to need a break from being a very busy and hardworking one.

After six months in office Leni was exhausted from all the magazine pictorials, press conferences and travels abroad making herself look good and President Duterte look bad. She is worn out from making statements defending “frailties of a woman” Leila de Lima, attacking President Duterte’s war on drugs and the burial of former President Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Doing all of the above really took a toll on Leni as she could no longer perform her actual role in the government aside from being the Presidential spare tire albeit flat, which is being a member of the Cabinet as head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council HUDCC. Of course, we all know she was fired from that job for incompetence. This prompted her to go all out in the media projecting herself as a hardworking Cabinet member that should not be fired, sadly nobody bought it. Poor dear, she must really be in need of a vacation from all that work.

After all, it’s not often one gets to have an all-family vacation, yaya included, in New York so why let some poor bastards whose homes have been devastated by the typhoon get in the way. It’s not like the Bicolanosare her people and bailiwick that made her Vice President but the Precinct Count Optical Scanners or PCOS machines are so she owes them nothing.

Somebody posted on social media: Why expect the Vice President to be in the typhoon ravaged area; it’s not like she’s the barangay captain.

Of course, nobody expects Leni to pull people out from their wrecked homes or save somebody from the floods. As Vice President and a native of Bicol, people expect her to be there to show that the government is in full control of the situation and has got their backs covered.

Now her publicists are in damage control mode as all their well-planned media plans for her have suddenly been blown away by typhoon “Nina.” They come out with press releases saying “even though she’s in New York, she’s hands-on in the relief efforts for the victims of typhoon ‘Nina.’”

Yeah right, “hands-on” my foot! Is she packing relief goods herself and loading them to airplanes? Now she’s in the America so she can lead relief efforts for her kababayans who are victims of typhoon “Nina.” They’re now making it appear that she’s purposely there for that. I guess her publicists have this notion that Filipinos are idiots who will believe the nonsense they’re churning out.

Vice President Leni Robredo is in New York with her family and yaya upon invitation and sponsorship of Loida Nicholas Lewis for a vacation, and to plot out the next plans to oust President Rodrigo Duterte before Trump is officially sworn in as President of the United States.

Isn’t it a coincidence that “frailties of a woman” Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes just happens to be in the neighborhood? And from “careless whispers,” Cong. Jolet Banal is also in the neighborhood, maybe to watch a New York Knicks game.

It seems that nobody’s buying all the excuses of Leni Robredo. Maybe she should do what that nincompoop Noynoy Aquino does when all else fails: blame Gloria Arroyo. So, there!/PN