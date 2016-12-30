Kabankalan man ‘sets’ house on fire

BACOLOD City – A resident of Kabankalan City allegedly set a house on fire on Tuesday afternoon.

A witness close to the suspect told police authorities that Carlito Bagaso intentionally burned the house of Leah De Baguio.

The witness said she saw Bagaso holding a plastic bottle containing kerosene and splattered it all over the house.

Initial investigation showed that the damage amounted to around P50,000.

Investigation on the case is ongoing as of this writing./PN