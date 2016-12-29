Kabankalan’s No. 7 most wanted falls

BACOLOD City – Kabankalan City’s No. 7 most wanted person was arrested on Tuesday on Pana-ad Road, Regent Pear Homes Subdivision, Barangay Alijis in this city.

Police Station 7 served a warrant of arrest on Rocky Flores, 27, a resident of Pine Tree, Barangay Oringao, Kabankalan City for the crime of homicide.

The arrest warrant, dated May 25, 2011, was issued by Judge Henry Arles of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 61, Kabankalan City.

The court recommended a bail bond of P40,000 for the suspect’s temporary liberty./PN