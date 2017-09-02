Kalibo airport to collect parking fees

KALIBO, Aklan – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will collect parking fees at the Kalibo International Airport starting Sept. 20.

The notice was posted on Aug. 24, said Kalibo airport manager Efren Nagrama.

Vehicles parking at the airport will be charged P20 for the first two hours and P10 for the succeeding hours.

The parking fee collection was under CAAP Authority Order No. 140-14 dated June 10, 2014.

Stickers will be given to government vehicles, airport employee vehicles, airport transport services, and others after they pay in bulk for their one-year parking.

“The sticker prices will be set by CAAP,” said Nagrama.

The Kalibo International Airpot is one of the busiest airports in the country, catering to domestic and international flights. It’s one of the entryways to Boracay. (PNA)